It’s customary for people like the father of the bride to raise a toast at a wedding, but because Covid has forced wedding receptions into much, much smaller numbers than normal, a trend has emerged for an ‘open floor’ when it comes to speeches.

If the couple are surrounded by just 15 of their closest family and friends, for some, this means that there’s time and the appropriate environment for more people to make speeches which may be more heartfelt or emotional.

Pre-pandemic weddings sometimes had guest lists of hundreds of people, so it would have taken all night to invite anyone to make a speech but as this isn’t the case anymore, it’s actually possible to have an open mic with smaller toasts but by more people. Plus, this intimate setting allows those who are shy or have emotive stories to tell to feel more comfortable.