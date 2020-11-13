Covid-friendly wedding trends on the rise for 2021
- Megan Murray
Wedding celebrations are changing as we know them. Here’s what weddings will look like next year according to 2021’s trends.
Covid has damaged many industries, but the world of weddings has been hit particularly hard. From the thousands of couples who have had to cancel their big days to the continuous changes in government guidelines, it’s been a difficult time for both suppliers and those getting married.
But rather than let the pandemic ruin their celebrations, many couples have reacted to the new restrictions by thinking up creative ways to maximise on what they can do safely.
Wedding website The Knot has spoken with wedding magazine editors, events planners, specialists and couples to find out what weddings will look like in 2021, and which Covid-friendly trends are on the rise.
Their findings are fascinating and provide ample inspiration for anyone who has recently got engaged or is re-planning a wedding that was due to take place this year.
From ways to take your wedding outside to creative ideas on providing guests with safety equipment, these are the new wedding trends coming in 2021.
It’s customary for people like the father of the bride to raise a toast at a wedding, but because Covid has forced wedding receptions into much, much smaller numbers than normal, a trend has emerged for an ‘open floor’ when it comes to speeches.
If the couple are surrounded by just 15 of their closest family and friends, for some, this means that there’s time and the appropriate environment for more people to make speeches which may be more heartfelt or emotional.
Pre-pandemic weddings sometimes had guest lists of hundreds of people, so it would have taken all night to invite anyone to make a speech but as this isn’t the case anymore, it’s actually possible to have an open mic with smaller toasts but by more people. Plus, this intimate setting allows those who are shy or have emotive stories to tell to feel more comfortable.
