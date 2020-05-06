We usually love seeing which new trends will determine the photos for the weddings in the following year. Even if we’re not engaged ourselves, we take pleasure in pouring over new flower arrangements ideas and the most popular tablescapes.

But this year, things are a little different. Coronavirus has had a devastating effect on so many aspects of our society, one of which has been the cancellation and altering of many couples’ special event.

From those who have lost huge amounts of money calling their big day off at the last minute for their guest’s safety, to those who have swapped tying the knot in the venue of their dreams for the local registry office – plus all the couples who still don’t know when they’ll be able to get married at all – coronavirus has hit the wedding industry hard.