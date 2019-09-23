Should you eat breakfast before training?



TESS GLYNN-JONES, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG

“If that works for you, then great. It might be worth experimenting, having some food before you train and seeing if it gives you that bit of extra energy to help you push you through. Even if you just had a banana en route to the gym, that’s going give you those fast carbs to help you during your session. But training fasted is not a bad thing. It’s quite controversial – some people love it; some people hate it. But it’s just about having a play. As long as you’re not starving yourself and you’re not feeling weaker by training fasted, you’re cool.”



ALICE MILLER, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG

“Fasted is okay if that’s what you’re used to. If you’re happy to train without food and you don’t feel tired or lethargic when you go to a training session, you don’t need to. It all comes down to how your body works and if you’re used to eating. I find that people who read things on the internet think ‘oh, I have to have a banana because that article says it’. But I just want people to know that if you don’t want to, you don’t have to have it. So only have the energy if you feel you need it. It goes back to listening to your body.”



CAROLINE BRAGG, MASTER TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG

“Fasted training works for some people, but I would say that would depend on many variables, like your quality of sleep and where you are in your menstrual cycle. I would always say for weight training I would probably recommend having something, even if it’s just half a banana. I don’t disagree with fasted training, but it does depend on your blood sugar levels and it’s really about what works for you.”