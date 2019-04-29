Weight training: 6 female trainers on why strength training is so good for women

Women have always been taught that youth and beauty are our most important commodities. Reduced to a one-dimensional idea of what feminine beauty looks like, to be female has historically been associated with being delicate and slim, while the prospect of a woman being physically strong has been touted as unattractive and a classically male.

But the tide is slowly turning, and we want to do everything within our power to support this changing perception of women’s bodies and the empowerment so many women are getting from embracing weight training to feel strong and confident.

“Strong is sexy” has been a phrase that’s been banded around more and more in recent years, while the amount of female weight lifters or weights-focused exercise enthusiasts has soared, particularly on platforms like Instagram where fitness influencers like Courtney Pruce (whose videos often show her deadlifting) have over 90k followers.