How long does it take to see results from strength training? Stylist Strong trainers answer the most Googled strength and fitness questions.

Whether you’re working on building your mental strength or adding extra weight to your dumbbells to try and improve your physical strength, it’s easy to hit a wall of frustration when the results don’t happen overnight. Often, we set ourselves unrealistic expectations when it comes to change. Changing a frame of mind or increasing your weights – it’s no easy feat. We’re here to say: don’t throw in the towel. Progress takes time. And to find out just how long, we turned to the experts. Each week three trainers from Stylist Strong, Stylist’s fitness brand that runs strength training classes focused on incorporating weights into fitness, explain some of the most asked questions from women who want to get into lifting. This week they are giving us the low down on how long it will take you to really see results so you can temper your goals.

How long does it take to see results from strength training?

TESS GLYNNE-JONES, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “A lot of people might tend to see some kind of results in about two weeks, but to see the results they really want often takes around 12 weeks. Our bodies don’t change overnight, it takes a lot of consistency if you want to create sustainable results.” ALICE MILLER, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “It depends how often people train. After about four weeks, you’ll see a slight change, and between eight to 12 weeks you’ll start seeing serious results in strength and muscle.” CAROLINE BRAGG, MASTER TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “You need to think about your nutrition, your sleep, your consistency, but if all of those are working with you, you will start to notice differences in your posture, and the way you feel within your body, within the first four weeks. “Maybe they won’t be visible to the naked eye, but you will be able to feel it as long as you’re consistent.”

How long does it take to start lifting heavier weights?

TESS GLYNNE-JONES, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “Each week you’re going to be adding weight to your movements, so you’ll be making little progresses every single week. But if you’re trying to get a personal best with your deadlift, for example, then you need at least four weeks, and you’d have to be training consistently for it. “It’s all about creating progressive overload – that means you’re overloading your muscles a little bit more every week. But I just think in order to see really strong results, I’d still say at least eight weeks.” ALICE MILLER, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “It depends what your goal is. If it’s strength, and if you feel like a weight is getting easier and you’re not feeling fatigued near the end of the set, you can go up a weight if your form is good. If you’re going quite heavy across your sessions, then stay at that weight for about a month, and then shock your body by challenging it with a heaver weight for the next bunch of sessions.” CAROLINE BRAGG, MASTER TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “It all works with your hormones, as well. There are times in the month where it’s safer to stay within a weight that you’re comfortable with, like in the second two weeks of your cycle. But in your first two weeks every session you might want to try even just a kilo heavier. That two-week period is when we tend to have better results.”

How do I build up my strength?

TESS GLYNNE-JONES, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “For someone who’s never done a press up before, they’re not just going to get it in a week - they need to create that strength. And it takes a while for a muscle to develop more strength; it doesn’t just happen overnight. So, at Stylist Strong we run eight week programmes because eight weeks is a good length of time to give yourself to hit one goal. “You’ve still got to be chasing it quite hard. You need to be focussing on the press up for that eight weeks in order to try and get it.” ALICE MILLER, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “Look at it as a cycle: say you’re lifting 10 kilos and the last week of training feels good. The next week see if you can do 12 kilos. That’s how your body changes. If you’re grabbing the same weight every time, people don’t tend to see results, or they’ll be really slow results. “So, you do need to shock the body with a heavier weight, or a change in rep scheme, that kind of thing.”