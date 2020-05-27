If you’ve never come in contact with a weighted blanket before, you’ve probably heard of one. The wellness trend has made a name for itself online for its potential to help people suffering from anxiety, ADHD, insomnia and more.

Weighted blankets are more or less what they say on the tin: thick, soft blankets filled with small objects ranging from pellets to beads of plastic or glass, which weigh down on the user when they lie underneath it. The pressure of the blanket means the soft fabric wraps around the user, or, as one Twitter user wryly put it: “a weighted blanket is basically melatonin that cuddles you”.

As with all wellness trends, it’s important to approach a new purchase with a healthy amount of cynicism – and that’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to give you answers to some of the most important questions.