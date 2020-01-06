How often should you change your weight training programme? Fitness trainers answer the most googled questions

As is the case with pretty much everything, it’s easy to find ourselves stuck in a rut when it comes to exercise. That’s because sticking to what we know is easy, whether it’s making the same dinner every night or picking up the same weight when you do your squats. Doing the same thing over and over again, however, isn’t the key to success. So how often should we be making changes to our exercise routine, and what changes should they be?

Every week we ask the trainers from Stylist Strong some of the most-asked questions from women who want to get into lifting. This time, we asked how often we should be switching up our weight training programme. HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU CHANGE YOUR WORKOUT ROUTINE? TESS GLYNNE-JONES, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “I would say revise it every four weeks, but don’t make any drastic changes until the six week mark. If you get to the six week mark and things are going well, and you’re still making progress, keep things consistent until the eight week mark.” CAROLINE BRAGG, MASTER TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “It depends on what your goals are. If you’re just looking to maintain fitness you can change it up as much as you’d like really, but if you’re looking to gain strength, I would be sure to develop every single session. So do similar exercises but look at your rep range and then add more load. And then every eight weeks you should probably just take a little check in and change what you’re doing. Every now and again, it’s good to, you know, have a complete shake up and, you know, do a week or something way that you wouldn’t normally do.”

WHY SHOULD YOU CHANGE WORKOUT PLAN? TESS GLYNNE-JONES, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “So what tends to happen is people get to a point where they start plateauing with progress on the movements that they’re performing because they just kind of maxed out with them. When you get to that point with the movement, that might be the time to revise it and tweak it a bit. So for example, if you learn how to do four sets of deadlifts at 70 kilos but you just can’t get up to that 72.5 kg then switch up your routine. Bring in a different kind of movements, like a single leg deadlift. You’ll continue to build on your strength and then naturally, you’re going to get stronger on that big compound lift.” CAROLINE BRAGG, MASTER TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “Eight weeks is when we tend to see adaption. When you hit that point, look at changing the variants: maybe change the time under tempo or number of reps or foot positioning in your moves. Your body does get used to stuff, but bare in mind that if you’re doing key moves like squats, lunges and deadlifts there’s only so many variations of them.”

