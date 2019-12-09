Which muscles do deadlifts work? Fitness trainers answer your most googled questions

Which muscles do deadlifts work? Stylist Strong trainers answer the most googled questions

Think of a deadlift and you think of huge men at powerlifting competitions or grunters in your gym covered in chalk. But there’s more to the deadlift than it appears. Like all weight training moves, the deadlift will make you stronger, fitter and healthier. While it might seem like it just involves picking up and putting down a pile of metal, it actually works key muscles in your body. But which ones?

You may also like Which muscles do squats work? Fitness trainers answer the most Googled questions

Each week, three trainers from Stylist Strong answer some of the most-asked questions from women who want to get into lifting. This time, they’re talking all about building strength and muscle with deadlifts. WHAT MUSCLES DO DEADLIFTS WORK? CAROLINE BRAGG, MASTER TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “Deadlifting is a compound movement meaning it works a lot of muscles, including the hamstrings, glutes, back and lats. The core also gets a great workout, helping to develop strength and muscles in the abdomen.” TESS GLYNNE-JONES, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “Deadlifts are more of a posterior chain exercise so work the back side of the body, including your glutes, hamstrings and back. People might feel it a little in their lower back but that’s okay as long as it’s not painful and as long as it’s not taking the majority of the strain. If you’re a bit worried about it, de-load the bar a little to work on form.”

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO DEADLIFT? CAROLINE BRAGG, MASTER TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “When we’re sat down our glutes and hamstrings can become inactive. For people who have office jobs, and are sat down a lot, they can end up with quite weak glutes. Working the back as well is important if you think about how long we spend leaning over typing and on our phones. Deadlifts can improve your posture which is really important. As it’s functional, it will also help in real life. So when we pick things up we will be able to carry more load and do it properly without injury.” TESS GLYNNE-JONES, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “At our desks the back half of our body is very lazy. Everything becomes quite inactive and we tend to be rounded through the back. If we then went to pick something up off the floor when we’re not trained to do that, we can get injured. So by deadlifting, you’re making sure you don’t lose that movement pattern and that strength and that your body’s just safer. Biomechanically everyone can deadlift, and it’s just helping to counteract your desk bound life. Also, it’s good to be strong!” DO DEADLIFTS BUILD MUSCLE? CAROLINE BRAGG, MASTER TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG Yes, working the muscles will help them grow. But you need to train with progressive overload, meaning you’ll be adding weight or extra reps each week.” TESS GLYNNE-JONES, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG “Every resistance exercise and anything with load builds muscle if you’re doing it at a high enough intensity and with enough load. You want to be working at a heavy enough load that you can build that muscle really efficiently. And if that’s what you’re chasing, you want to be working in the eight to 12 rep range. So you want to work with the weight to get those reps out, but doesn’t leave you feeling like you’ve got loads left in the tank once you finish your 12. You want your last three reps to be pretty challenging.”

READY TO START WEIGHT TRAINING? Stylist Strong is a fitness brand specialising in strength training specifically tailored for women. Our classes are designed to build both physical and mental strength in a smart and informed way. So, whether you’re a beginner or already have strength-training experience, Stylist Strong has a class to suit you. Come and try our strength-based classes, including our new yoga classes, at our own purpose-built studio at The AllBright Mayfair.