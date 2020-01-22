The festival runs for three days on this private section of the beach which is slightly separate from the main hotel’s two luxury-style pools, four restaurants and accommodation. This seclusion means that a mini-community is formed over the weekend, everyone brimming with the same energy.

If you’ve ever been to a traffic light party at university, where your openness for being approached is signalled by the colour you’re wearing, this is like that – everyone is metaphorically wearing bright green, keen to talk, connect, share ideas and have fun. Except without the sticky floor.

The idyllic setting is of course crucial to the enjoyment of the festival, but it’s the expertly planned schedule of events across the three days that takes the experience from merely a nice break to being transformative.

It’s completely up to you what types of activities you attend, but yoga is a huge focus of the weekend and something that I found helped my London stress drop away and concentrate on feeling centred. From sunrise practice to sessions focused mainly on guided meditation, I loved that the only thing you can hear is the waves and your own voice in your head.

We also took excursions to nearby hillsides and mountains. Climbing up I felt the rush of fresh air into my lungs (something that rarely happens in east London’s Dalston where I live) and marvelled at the miles of coast line stretching out in front of me, glittering in the sun with patches of green and blue becoming identifiable in the water the higher I got. Once we reached an appropriately grassy, flattened spot, we sat and observed our breathing for the next hour. That’s something I could never imagine making the time to do back at home, and even if I did, the view would hardly be as inspirational.