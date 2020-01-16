You’ll know when you’ve had an anxiety dream when you wake up and feel it afterwards – a sensation sometimes called an “anxiety hangover”.

While it’s likely many of us will be familiar with this phenomenon, anxiety dreams are nevertheless unnerving – and have the potential to cast a shadow over the following day.

Often identified as a dream which revolves around the sensation of being exposed, unprepared or out of control, the main problem with anxiety dreams is just how unpredictable they are: you may have anxiety dreams during a particularly stressful period of your life, such as during a break-up or when you’re starting a new job, but they’re also known to pop up completely out of the blue.