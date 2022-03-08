When meeting a new person, making a big decision or taking a risk, we’re often told to ‘trust our gut’. Even in high stakes situations, many of us use our bodies and emotions as a guide to keep us out of danger and help make the right choices.

But while trusting your intuition may seem like the opposite of logic, data and hard facts, it’s important to remember that these feelings don’t just appear out of thin air.

In fact, according to Nawal Mustafa, a neuropsychologist known as The Brain Coach on Instagram, there is plenty of science behind why listening to our gut’s cues and warnings is so important.