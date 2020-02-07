The murky world of subliminal messages in YouTube videos

There is a scene in Friends when Chandler tries to give up smoking by listening to a tape that repeats the affirmation: “You are a strong, confident woman who does not need to smoke.”

This is to say, using subliminal messaging is nothing new.

Often, as in Chandler’s case, it is used as a means of self-improvement. However, the evidence of whether this so-called subconscious programming actually works is murky.

More recently, the phenomenon has found a community on YouTube with a surge in “subliminal” YouTube videos – often made up of ambient music or jabbering – promising to help people change things about themselves.