If any one of those thoughts sounds scarily familiar to you, don’t worry – you’re not alone. However, while identifying those thoughts is a massive step forward, there’s another, trickier step we need to take: challenging those pre-existing thought patterns.

“If you can identify any of those unhealthy beliefs – so if you can identify demand, or if you realise that you are blowing things out of proportion, that you are telling yourself you can’t stand something or if you’re putting yourself or other people down, the very, very first step is to just challenge your thoughts objectively,” Fryer explains. “Is this thought or is this belief true? Do I have any evidence to support it?

“Let’s say you’ve got the demand that people mustn’t judge you. Well, for that statement to be true, you’ve got to be able to prove that nobody has ever judged you or that nobody ever would. Because it’s like this little unbreakable law in your head. But you can’t do it – because people judge all the time.