If you struggle with bloating, this woman has an important message for you
Stylist Team
Chessie King, your self-proclaimed “best friend and big sister”, doula in training and social media sensation has been dealing with bloating for years. If you too struggle with, here King tells you what she wants you to know.
For the majority of us, bloating comes out of nowhere. Just like that, it hits you. When you’re out for dinner and you’re wearing a really nice dress. It could be your period or hormones, something you’ve eaten or drunk. Sometimes when I don’t even eat for a few hours, my tummy just explodes.
It feels uncomfortable. It feels just like my tummy has been pumped up like an inflatable balloon. I’ve suffered with bloating since I was 17, and it did make me feel really self conscious. I think it’s just the pressures of the world that we live in.
When you’re scrolling through social media you’re obviously exposed to these images and I just used to spend the whole time comparing. I would be thinking: “Why have you got a flat tummy and I’ve got a bloated tummy?”
I would always want to hide it. I would wrap myself up in a towel if I was in a bikini, trying to suck it in and hold it in. I think I just made it worse. It can be a pain, but I’ve stopped letting it get in the way of my happiness. Over my Instagram over the past two and a half years I have showed everything. My spots, my bloating, my rolls and my second bottom. Hopefully someone can look and go: “Well Chessie’s got it, so I can embrace it.”
If you struggle with bloating, I want you to know you’re not alone. You’ve got it, I’ve got it, your mum probably has it. Your sister’s probably going through it, your boss as well. It’s natural. Don’t feel ashamed of it.
Just let your body do what it needs to do. Get the jeans off! Unzip those jeans, let loose! Wear a floaty thing. People are not going to love you for your flat tummy, people are not going to remember you because you had abs.
Don’t let your mind bully your body. Celebrate all of the wonderful things that it does for us. Make best friends with your body, because it’s your home for the rest of your life.
Watch the full video above.
Images: Getty / Instagram