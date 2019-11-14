If you struggle with bloating, this woman has an important message for you

For the majority of us, bloating comes out of nowhere. Just like that, it hits you. When you’re out for dinner and you’re wearing a really nice dress. It could be your period or hormones, something you’ve eaten or drunk. Sometimes when I don’t even eat for a few hours, my tummy just explodes.

It feels uncomfortable. It feels just like my tummy has been pumped up like an inflatable balloon. I’ve suffered with bloating since I was 17, and it did make me feel really self conscious. I think it’s just the pressures of the world that we live in.