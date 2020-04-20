It’s safe to say we’re all experiencing some kind of anxiety right now, no matter what stage of the lockdown emotional rollercoaster we’ve reached.

There’s no point in beating around the bush: these are worrying times, and none of us knows what’s coming next. Everything we relied upon – all the plans we’d made, routines we’d built and expectations we’d created – have been replaced by uncertainty.

It’s understandable then that we’re all experiencing some kind of stress, worry or anxiety right now; even those who haven’t had to give much thought to their mental health before and are now being forced to pay attention to their emotional wellbeing.