If you were a fly on the (virtual) wall of the Stylist morning conference call, you’d know that we’re absolutely obsessed with dreams right now.

As you’ve probably already heard, people across the world are having particularly vivid dreams during lockdown, and our nightly subconscious adventures have become something of a talking point both at work and across our various group chats with friends and family.

From unexpected pregnancies to neighbourly disputes, our dream worlds have erupted into chaos – and, as Sue Cummings, a consultant clinical psychologist, explained on the latest episode of our podcast Working From Home with Stylist, these dreams have become a way for our minds to process everything that’s going on right now.