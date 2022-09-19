The King will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. Earlier this year, the Queen said it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla be known as Queen Consort. She will be the first royal consort to be crowned since the Queen Mother in 1937.

According to the royal family’s website, the event is “an occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony”.

Plans for the event have reportedly been drawn up using the code name Operation Golden Orb. The Telegraph suggests that the ceremony could be scaled back “in line with [the King’s] vision for a smaller, more modern monarchy” and sources told the paper that the event will be “less expensive and more representative of different faiths and community groups”. King Charles reportedly wants the event to reflect modern Britain’s ethnic diversity.

In the ceremony, which will be broadcast on television, the King will take the coronation oath, swearing to govern the UK with law and justice, and will formally receive the orb and sceptre, the symbols of his role as monarch. He will also be anointed with oils of orange, roses, cinnamon, musk and ambergris.

The archbishop of Canterbury will place St Edward’s crown on Charles’s head. St Edward’s crown dates back to 1661 and is studded with 444 coloured gemstones and trimmed with fur. It weighs 2.23kg, so it is only worn by the monarch at the actual moment of coronation, rather than throughout the entire ceremony.

Afterwards, the King, Queen Consort and other family members including the Prince and Princess of Wales will likely appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the public.