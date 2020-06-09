Explaining what the changes would truly mean for people, Emma Wilders-Pratt Family Partner at Trethowan law firm tells Stylist: “I have been a family solicitor for 20 years and throughout my time in private practice I have watched with great sadness how a litigious divorce can cause such emotional turmoil, not only to the couple, but the family unit.

“Family breakdown happens and should not be frowned upon. What is paramount is that, when separation occurs, couples are encouraged to do so in a conciliatory way. In doing so, both parties can leave the marriage with their dignity intact and can develop a positive post separation relationship, which will have a profoundly positive effect on their children.

“As the law currently stands, unless you wait two years post separation, you can only issue divorce proceedings if there has been an adultery, or you rely on the other’s unreasonable behaviour.

“As a member of Resolution, I strive to ensure my clients deal with their divorce in a conciliatory way. This can be immensely difficult if the first thing they have to do is cite the other’s unreasonable behaviour, when all they require is a divorce that can simply rely on the fact their marriage has broken down irretrievably. This is why I and many of my colleagues and clients champion the introduction of the new no fault divorce procedure due to come into force.”

A second reading is being debated today (Tuesday 9 June), Stylist will keep you updated on the status of the bill.