How do you learn to read a birth chart?

No one needs qualifications to sell you a birth chart reading. You can learn how to read them online, or download apps to explain your chart to you.

But if you’re after the full reading experience, and want to ensure you’re not being ripped off, you can look for qualified astrologers. Astrology.org.uk has a list of registered members, as does the Association of Professional Astrologers. Of course, these aren’t people with proven powers – but as you may wind up telling your astrologer intimate details about your life, you might feel more comfortable with an established professional.

How much does a birth chart reading cost?

From around £150 per session, depending on the astrologer.

What happens before and during a birth chart reading?

Before our meeting, I sent Oddie the date, time and location of my birth. This information needs to be as accurate as possible: get it wrong, and your chart will apparently be inaccurate. I thought I was born at 7:45am, but my mum told me it was actually 8:27am. Within those few minutes, planets moved around, and my birth chart would have changed considerably.

When I meet Oddie for a flat white at The Allbright, she produces a laminated (yes, laminated!) birth chart based on the details I sent her. To me, it looks like a bunch of shapes and lines and squiggles on a page. To her, it’s something powerful. She tells me she had lunch with my chart, reading over it and finding out about me. She talks as though we’ve met before, listing details of my personality so specific that I start to wonder if maybe we have previously crossed paths.

Oddie begins by telling me that although the chart can tell her about my personality traits and desires, I need to tell her my story to give it context. We begin by breaking down the important parts of what she can see: my sun (the aforementioned Cancer), my rising (Virgo, apparently obvious because I’m very small), and my moon (Leo). She tells me lots of very true things about my personality: I have a busy brain. I am led by the rational. I have stories to tell. I am attracted to musicians.