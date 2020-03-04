What is CBT? The basics of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, explained

The idea of therapy can sound pretty scary: sitting in a room with a stranger and exploring the deepest, darkest depths of your mind? Argh.

As someone who has gone through therapy – and regularly sings its praises to anyone who will listen – I’m here to tell you that, despite all those initial fears and worries, having Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) to help me with my OCD was one of the best things I’ve ever done for my mental health. Of course, speaking openly and honestly about the inner-workings of your brain isn’t the easiest thing you’ll ever do, but it’s 100% worth it.

There are plenty of different kinds of therapy out there, and depending on what you’re dealing with, your GP or another medical professional will be able to advise you which type of therapy will suit you best. Out of these types, one of the most commonly prescribed and effective styles of therapy is CBT, which is used to treat a range of mental health conditions including bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression, sleep problems (such as insomnia) and OCD. CBT can also be prescribed to help people cope with the symptoms of long-term health conditions such as chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia.