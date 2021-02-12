Ife Adedoyin is a 26-year-old social media account executive from London

I joined Clubhouse back in December because of FOMO. People on Twitter would constantly talk about conversations they were in or funny rooms they had been a part of and I wanted to know what was going on.

A friend invited me and I realised that it was basically like having multiple podcasts at your disposal. I thought it would be a great way to start networking and stay on top of social media trends as my role makes it necessary to constantly be online and plugged in.

One of the first rooms I started going to regularly was The Journo Room which was moderated by amazing women like Nikki Onafuye, Luela Hassan, Tobi Rachel and many more.

I learnt so much and it was great seeing a group of (predominantly) WOC come together to share their experiences and knowledge with their peers. The best thing I learnt in that room was being patient with where I was in my career, even hearing something simple like “When it’s your time. It’s your time” just set me at ease for the new year and motivated me to invest more in my writing.

Staying professional on the app didn’t last too long and being in lockdown has definitely fuelled my love of Reality TV-esque messiness. Talks with Ash, a room created by Ashleigh Louise, became the escape I needed after work, hearing nightmare stories about make-up artists and well-known ones at that! Rooms like this went hand-in-hand with Twitter; my account had pretty much been dormant apart from a few retweets here and there but I found myself wanting to see other listeners’ reactions and tweet alongside the stories.