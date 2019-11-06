Highlighting the importance of doing this, Lewis said: “People do not talk about it so I decided quite quickly that I didn’t want her death to be in vain…We have got to start talking about the impact toxic relationships can have. I didn’t know who to speak to, I didn’t know where to go.

“If I had known everything I do now after all the research, I might have done something different. But I do know I can do something now to teach people that this is not a normal situation.”

How can you recognise gaslighting?

Stylist.co.uk spoke to Ghose, about how to spot the signs of gaslighting and recognise if this type of emotional abuse is happening to you, or someone you know.

She says: “From our work with survivors, we know that perpetrators of domestic abuse will use every tactic available to them to try to exert power and control over victims. Gaslighting is one tactic of coercive and controlling behaviour that aims to make a victim doubt themselves, their perception of events and even their own sanity, with devastating consequences.

“Gaslighting is an insidious form of domestic abuse that is, by its very nature, sometimes difficult for victims to recognise and build up the confidence to escape from. Some of the gaslighting techniques that abusers use to control and exert power over victims include calling into question the victim’s memory of an incident, trivialising a victim’s thoughts or feelings, accusing the victim of lying or making things up, denying things like promises that have been made, and mocking the victim for their ‘misconceptions’.

“This form of abuse can be subtle therefore some of the signs to watch out for include: if you are second-guessing yourself all the time, feel confused, find yourself always apologising to your partner, you are having trouble making simple decisions and find yourself withholding information from friends and family so you don’t have to explain or make excuses for your partner.”