Sit by a window and just stare

No, seriously. The act of just curling up in a chair and sitting for a minute, with nowhere to be and nothing to do is exactly what niksen is all about. This is even better done when there’s a window to look out of, so that you can literally sit and watch the world go by.

Lie on your bed and listen to music

Niksen should be nothing if not comfortable, and is there a more comfortable place than bed? We’d be hard pushed to find one if there is. Lying back and just letting your mind wander, with some of your favourite tunes on in the background is a great way to unfurl from the stress of your day. Don’t feel guilty about doing nothing, just enjoy doing nothing.

Go for a walk

Now when we say go for a walk, we don’t mean anywhere in particular, the point of niksen is to achieve absolutely nothing. So if you have some spare time, or better yet, you’ve set aside some time to niksen, then why not take a stroll to nowhere, in particular, to clear your mind and just be.

Do something with your hands like knitting or a jigsaw

Again, we’re not asking you to work hard on a knitting pattern to whip up a new scarf for your great-aunt. This act of just doing something with your hands should feel almost therapeutic like you’re just doing it for the sake of it without a wider agenda.

