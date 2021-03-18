Line of Duty season 6 police acronyms: what is an OCG? And what about an AFO?
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
A complete guide to all the abbreviations that have cropped up in Line Of Duty so far…
It won’t be long now until Line Of Duty is back on our TV screens, with the sixth season premiere of the BBC crime drama scheduled for on Sunday 21 March.
We have so many burning questions ahead of that first episode. Like, for instance, who the hell is H? Is DS Steve Arnott really going to be killed off? Is DI Kate Fleming truly a bent copper? What exactly is AC-12 leader Ted Hasting hiding? Is there more than one UCO? And…
Well, what even is an a UCO? Or an AFO, for that matter?
You see, that’s one of the many, many, many things we love about Line Of Duty: it never dumbs things down for its audience, with complex police terminology being no exception.
But, while we do appreciate the show’s writers assuming the best of us, it’s still pretty tricky trying to keep up with all those acronyms and abbreviations.
To save you googling everything during the show (you’re going to need to concentrate if you’ve any hope of solving that H mystery), we’ve created a handy glossary to help you out.
You’re welcome.
AC-12: anti-corruption unit 12
Use: “PC Cafferty, DI Fleming, AC-12.”
ACC: assistant chief constable
Use: “Sir, he was the ACC. I honestly believed it was lawful.”
AFO: authorised firearms officer
Use: “Three AFOs pronounced dead at the scene.”
ANPR: automatic number plate recognition
Use: “ANPR could provide a line of enquiry.”
COM: covert operations manager
Use: “Get your COM on the phone, now.”
DC: detective constable
Use: “DC Bishop, AC-12”
DI: detective inspector
Use: “DI Fleming, AC-12.”
DIR: digital interview recording
Use: “Start the DIR.”
IR: intelligence report
Use: “Control, Charlie Zulu Five Five, request IR.”
MOPI: management of police information
Use: “There was a code associated with the MOPI notice.”
MPU: missing persons unit
Use: “She’s working with MPU.”
OCG: organised crime group
Use: “The fire arms and balaclavas all fit with the established OCG activity.”
Reg 15: notice of misconduct/gross misconduct
Use: “If you have any doubts, you just watch how fast I’m going to shut down this operation, and serve you, your COM and your UCO with Reg 15s.”
RTC: road traffic collision
Use: “RTC up ahead.”
SFC: strategic firearms commander
Use: “SFC sergeant Danny Waldron, VC5”
Sit rep: situation report
Use: “Stand by for sit rep” / “request sit rep.”
UCO: undercover operative
Use: “Is there a UCO embedded in the OCG that carried out the heroin hijack?”
VO: visiting order
Use: “It’s OK, I used a false name on the VO.”
Line Of Duty season 6 begins on Sunday at 9pm via BBC One.
You can catch up with old seasons of the police procedural via BBC iPlayer now.
Images: BBC One