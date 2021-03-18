It won’t be long now until Line Of Duty is back on our TV screens, with the sixth season premiere of the BBC crime drama scheduled for on Sunday 21 March.

We have so many burning questions ahead of that first episode. Like, for instance, who the hell is H? Is DS Steve Arnott really going to be killed off? Is DI Kate Fleming truly a bent copper? What exactly is AC-12 leader Ted Hasting hiding? Is there more than one UCO? And…

Well, what even is an a UCO? Or an AFO, for that matter?