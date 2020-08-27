Move aside orange wine, “pet nat” is the drink we’re all ordering next

Despite the limitations on our social lives this summer, many of us will have been sipping on a cooling glass of orange wine on a rooftop bar or at a garden BBQ during the recent heatwave.

According to Stylist’s lifestyle expert Megan Murray, it was the “new cool, crisp and ever-so-slightly fruity wine on the block that’s stolen our hearts this season”.

Anyone who’s enjoyed a cheeky tipple will know she’s exactly right. But news of another wine trend has got our taste buds wanting to explore more…