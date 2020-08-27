Move aside orange wine, “pet nat” is the drink we’re all ordering next
- Hollie Richardson
Pet nat is a natural sparkling wine that uses an ancient technique, and it’s having a resurgence in popularity. Here’s everything we know about it.
Despite the limitations on our social lives this summer, many of us will have been sipping on a cooling glass of orange wine on a rooftop bar or at a garden BBQ during the recent heatwave.
According to Stylist’s lifestyle expert Megan Murray, it was the “new cool, crisp and ever-so-slightly fruity wine on the block that’s stolen our hearts this season”.
Anyone who’s enjoyed a cheeky tipple will know she’s exactly right. But news of another wine trend has got our taste buds wanting to explore more…
Cookbook writer and podcaster Jessie Ware just sparked a conversation about “pet nat” wine on the most recent episode of Table Manners.
“Have you been drinking pet nat recently?” she asks her guest Melanie C, “I’m hooked… It’s basically natural wine that’s fizzy, it’s so delicious.”
Ware’s mum, Lennie – a legend in the culinary world, teases her about triggering a new drinks trend – and she might just be onto something. Stylist first reported on the pet nat trend back in 2018, and since then a Pet Nat Posse Instagram account has gained nearly 10,000 followers.
Pet nat is a thing, people, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the drink du jour.
What is pet nat?
Pet nat is short for petillant naturel: an ancient natural wine making technique. It is traditionally cloudy, unfiltered, and often bottled with a crown cap – each bottle is unique and you can’t predict what it will turn out like.
The wine is bottled before primary fermentation is finished, without the addition of secondary yeasts or sugars. Nature is left to do its job and develop the finished product without the intervention of a winemaker. It’s produced in white, rosé and red, making it a versatile choice.
Is pet nat different to prosecco and champagne?
Yes it is. According to the experts at Food and Drink, prosecco is subjected to a secondary fermentation after the finished wine has been bottled, with additional yeasts and sugars added. Champagne is made by combining one or more still dry wines – wines that have already undergone fermentation – with a small amount of yeast and sugary liqueur.
How expensive is pet nat?
Pet nat is more expensive than your average bottle of wine or prosecco, but it’s cheaper than champagne. You can find bottles for £15, but you can expect to typically pay up to £30 for a recommended bottle.
What are the best pet nat wines?
Here are three pet nat recommendations to get you going.
In her podcast chat, Ware spoke highly of Astro Bunny pet nat, which is made from Italian varietals grown in Australia’s Riverland.
Wine expert Jane Parkinson recently shared her top picks with Stylist, including The Super Nat. It’s made from New Zealand sauvignon blanc white grapes and is filled with sour citrus-zest breeziness and a little ginger spice.
Parkinson also recommended the Frantz Saumon La Cave Se Rebiffe Pét Nat Rose, which uses a blend of grapes to achieve its cheery raspberry and cherry-flavoured fizz.
Top image: Getty
Images: Instagram/wine retailers