Whether we’re talking about always-on culture, the impact of burnout or how to manage stress in the workplace, it’s clear that feeling stressed is becoming an everyday part of modern life. Thanks to the digitisation of our work and personal lives, we’re constantly available to everyone – whether it’s checking e-mails on the bus home or trying to answer personal messages from friends while in the office. Essentially, it feels like our time is being spread ever-thinner; and that’s bound to have an impact on our mental and physical health.

But not all hope is lost: as more and more of us become aware of the dangers of chronic stress and the impact stress can have on our physical and mental health, people are beginning to take the steps needed to cut unnecessary stress out of their life.