Winter is officially here and keeping warm is our MO. But, while it can be tempting to snuggle up under the duvet with the radiators blasting, a doctor has warned that sleeping with the central heating on isn’t the best idea.

Being too warm can mess with our body clocks, according to sleep expert Dr Nerina Ramlakhan. “Ideally your brain temperature needs to be a fraction of a degree cooler than the rest of the body,” she recently told Yahoo UK.