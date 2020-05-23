“I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive… rain on me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande belt out throughout their highly-anticipated new song, Rain On Me. It’s easy to forget that, behind the feel-good energetic beats and thrilling power vocals, this is a song about taking on the deluge of pain that comes with heartbreak – and finding a way to feel empowered by it.

In the music video, which was released on Friday 22 May, we see Gaga and Grande continue to euphorically dance while knives of pain continue to rain on them. In the closing shots, the pair embrace each other, proving that this empowerment so often comes in the form of friendship.