This is what makes a good liar, according to science

However much we don’t like to admit it, the ability to tell a few white lies every now and then – and get away with it – is an essential life skill.

Whether it’s avoiding telling your boss the real reason you were late (you stopped at Pret on the way) by replacing it with a slightly more palatable version (“The train was delayed, again!”) or telling a little fib to get yourself out of an uncomfortable decision, we’ve all done it.

Some of us, however, are slightly more talented than others when it comes to telling lies. And those who think they’re better than average at obscuring the truth seem to share a few key traits, according to new research from Brianna Verigin and her team at Maastricht University.