How to spend the bank holiday on Monday 19 September

On 10 September, King Charles approved a bank holiday for Monday 19 September, the day of his mother’s funeral.

It goes without saying that this bank holiday will be unlike other bank holidays – you may have been given the day off work, but the vibe on Monday is sure to be more sombre. And while the majority of us never met the Queen, we shouldn’t underestimate the feeling of collective grief that many are feeling.

“Grief can manifest itself in many different ways, including anxiety, feeling low, anger and irritation, so going slowly and being self-aware of these feelings as they come and go (which they will) can help us to let them move rather than adding tension through resistance,” says Sophie Belle Watts, breathwork coach and founder of Mind You Club.

When you are grieving or in the midst of collective grief, you might not even have specific feelings about the event that has caused the grief, which is why it’s particularly important to take it slow on a sad day. Throughout the day, try to find pockets of time when you can bring joy or peace into your day; these moments add up and can be beneficial even if they feel forced or unnatural.

Numerous businesses are planning to shut their doors on Monday, including many supermarkets, most museums and even some cafes and pubs. TV networks are also changing their schedules. In other words, this bank holiday is going to be a lot more low-key than the ones you’re used to.

So, what are we supposed to do on Monday?

“I think it’s important to highlight that honouring how you are feeling is a healthy way to experience grief,” life coach Nicola Henderson tells Stylist. “That may be allowing some time to reflect on how you are feeling and give it some space rather than suppressing it. It might involve spending some time with people that are important to you – and just celebrate being with them. It might be reconnecting with someone in your life who might need some support or someone that you’ve lost touch with.”

Whether you’d like to spend Monday reflecting on the life of the Queen or if you’re simply looking for something fun and respectful to do with your free time, here are a few ideas.