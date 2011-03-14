What to invest in: £10,000 or more

Be a business angel

What is it? Using your money to support small companies at the point of expansion. The British Business Angels Association (bbaa.org.uk) is dedicated to promoting angel investing and supporting early stage investment in the UK, a great place to start your research.

How much could you make? According to angelsden.co.uk, investors usually seek to double their money in three years. But it can be much higher. Drugs development company Evotec OAI was set up in 1991 with angel backing and sold for £3.7m in 1998.

What’s the risk? It’s a relatively high-risk venture as you will be investing in small, growing individual companies.