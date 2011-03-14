What to invest in: £750 or more per month

Wine

What is it? Buying a vintage bottle for investment takes knowledge, patience and exactly the right storage conditions (learn more by reading Liquid Assets: Uncorking Profits In Today’s Global Wine Market by David Sokolin and Alexandra Bruce). If this sounds like too much effort, buy into a wine fund such as Wine Asset Managers (WAM; wamllp.com). They will put your money into the right vines for you.

How much could you make? The Fine Wine Fund has made 14% a year on average since it launched in 2006. So an annual £9,000 investment would make around £1,260.

What’s the risk? A high risk – wine is a product which can deteriorate and is affected by trends.