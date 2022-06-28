What to look out for this week on Stylist Extra

In case you’ve missed it, Stylist Extra is our shiny new platform dedicated to unmissable, thoughtful journalism, covering everything from culture and relationships to psych insights and the latest lifestyle trends, alongside regular live events and interactive career clinics. Here’s a rundown of everything we have coming up over the next week…

The week began with all of us processing the horrific news that Roe v Wade, the landmark decision in 1973 that protected a pregnant person’s right to abortion across the US, had been overturned, and Stylist spoke to a woman at Kentucky’s only independent abortion clinic about the reality of working there in the frantic weeks running up to this decision. Heartbreak, meanwhile, was on another writer’s mind as she checked into a specialist retreat in an attempt to recover from a particularly bad break-up and learned about the power of connecting with others going through the same thing.