Miscarriage: what to say to a friend who is going through loss

Many people – especially if it’s the first time they’ve experienced it and they don’t know anyone who has gone through the same – feel they should be moving on quickly and not making a big deal of it. It’s an assumption entirely down to the needless taboo that still exists. If you think someone is struggling with this, remind them it is a loss; they are allowed to mourn.

Be sensitive to the language they use

Some find it painful if others don’t acknowledge their loss as a baby, or feel uncomfortable with terms such as ‘angel’ and ‘rainbow’ babies. Try to note how they refer to it themselves.

Send cards, flowers and anything else you’d send someone in recovery

It’s not a shameful secret; they’re going through something horrible, physically and mentally, and it’s helpful for them to know others care. We very much appreciated a box of cheese.

Acknowledge each loss

Recurrent loss is hard, and you might feel like you’ve run out of things to say. All I can tell you is that the people who have helped us most are the people who take each miscarriage as seriously as the last and didn’t make us feel we were a drain on their compassion.

Just listen

It’s natural to want to help by offering solutions, but often, just having someone to listen is seriously all that’s required. They may find they have an urge to discuss graphic details and are in search of a sympathetic ear. Or they may want to get messy drunk and cry all over a pub. Just being there is incredibly helpful.