When it comes to original content, Netflix is a goldmine of romantic comedies, gripping thrillers and everything in between. From the likes of TV series such as You and The Crown to films such as Marriage Story and The Laundromat, there’s something for everyone on the ever-expanding list.

There’s no denying Netflix is on a roll with its original material – and it’s not set to stop anytime soon. In a new tweet from Netflix’s film account, the streaming platform laid out all the films we’ve got to look forward to in 2020 – and it’s safe to say we’re very excited.