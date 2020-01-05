Netflix Originals: 6 of the most exciting films coming in 2020
Lauren Geall
From a documentary produced by Barack and Michelle Obama to a Eurovision film, here’s our must-watch list for the Netflix Original films coming to the platform in 2020.
When it comes to original content, Netflix is a goldmine of romantic comedies, gripping thrillers and everything in between. From the likes of TV series such as You and The Crown to films such as Marriage Story and The Laundromat, there’s something for everyone on the ever-expanding list.
There’s no denying Netflix is on a roll with its original material – and it’s not set to stop anytime soon. In a new tweet from Netflix’s film account, the streaming platform laid out all the films we’ve got to look forward to in 2020 – and it’s safe to say we’re very excited.
“Another year of movies is ahead of us!” the tweet read. “We’ve mentioned a lot of these films already, but here’s a handy list of all the films coming to Netflix this year… so far.”
Just a quick scan down the list tells us one thing – 2020 is looking like it’s going to be a pretty stellar year film wise. So without further ado, here’s all the content we’re most excited for in 2020.
1. Miss Americana
Taylor Swift fans, rejoice – this “raw and emotionally revealing” documentary follows the American singer-songwriter as she “learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice”. The documentary will give an insight into Taylor Swift’s journey to claiming her political voice – and using that to make change.
Swift revealed the documentary in November 2019 during her battle with Scooter Braun over the rights to her back catalogue, when she announced that he had blocked her from using older music and performance footage in the film. In December, after a public confrontation online, in which Swift published an email from a Big Machine executive refusing to issue licenses to the documentary, Braun and the label cleared usage.
The film, which is being directed by Emmy-winning director, writer and producer Lana Wilson, will debut at the Sundance film festival on 23 January before being released on Netflix later in the year.
2. Rebecca
The latest adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic novel will star Lily James in the lead role of Mrs de Winter alongside Armie Hammer of Call Me By Your Name fame as her husband Maxim.
The story, which follows the tale of a newly-married young woman as she tries to fill the legacy of her husband’s ex-wife Rebecca, who drowned in a nearby cove.
Talking about her character at a BAFTA masterclass held at the 2019 International Film Festival & Awards Macao, Lily James said she found Mrs de Winter “really hard to let go of” because of the mental space she had to enter.
“She’s really bullied and gas lighted, she lives in a difficult headspace,” James explained. “I kept having panic attacks after it finished, I couldn’t shake it off.”
3. To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You
We absolutely loved the first instalment of this film series, so it’s safe to say we’re very excited to see the second film land on the platform very soon.
Unlike most of the other original films on this list, we have a trailer and a release date for this one, and we don’t have long to wait – the film will land on Netflix on the 12 February, just in time for Valentines Day.
The trailer has given us a glimpse of what to expect in the film, which will see Lara Jean and Peter going out on their first “real” date, before another of Lara’s old crushes enters the scene.
4. Eurovision
It may not be the most highbrow film landing on the platform in 2020, but this one gets 12 points from us. Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as two aspiring musicians given the opportunity to perform for team Iceland at the contest, Eurovision is everything we’ve ever wanted.
We also know that Demi Lovato and Pierce Brosnan will be joining the cast for this unique comedy – but without a trailer or release date to go by, we’ll have to wait and see where the pair will fit in the plot.
5. All The Bright Places
This adaptation of Jennifer Niven’s popular YA novel will see Elle Fanning and Justice Smith star in the lead roles as Violet Markey and Theodore Finch as they change each other’s lives for ever.
Tackling incredibly important subjects including suicide and depression, All The Bright Places is a story about the complexities of mental health – and what it’s like to deal with issues behind the scenes.
The film is set to be released on the 28 February, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for a trailer.
6. Crip Camp
As if the story behind Crip Camp wasn’t remarkable enough, this new feature-length documentary film supported by the Sundance Institute is being executive produced by Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.
The documentary, which is being released through the Obama’s own production company, Higher Ground, will tell the story of a summer camp for teenagers with disabilities that took place in the early 1970s and laid the backdrop for the disabilities rights movement and eventual Americans with Disabilities Act passed in 1990.
The film will be co-directed by Nicole Newnham and former camper Jim LeBrecht, so it’s sure to be an accurate and important portrayal of the camp which changed the course of history for disabled people across America.
