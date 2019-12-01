With so much going on over the Christmas period, it’s nice to take some time for yourself every once in a while. And thanks to all the new content coming to Netflix this December, there’s plenty of new TV series and films to keep you company, whether or not you fancy indulging in something Christmassy.

Of course, Netflix already has a fantastic collection of Christmas content (including some cracking festive originals), but this month sees the arrival of the third instalment of A Christmas Prince – the festive Netflix film series that continues to deliver more binge-able content with every year that passes.