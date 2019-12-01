Life

What to watch on Netflix in December 2019: the best new films and TV shows coming to the platform this month

Lauren Geall
New on Netflix December 2019: A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

December is shaping up to be a good month on Netflix, with the arrival of new fantasy epic The Witcher and the third instalment of the Christmas film series A Christmas Prince. Here’s everything we’ve got to look forward to. 

With so much going on over the Christmas period, it’s nice to take some time for yourself every once in a while. And thanks to all the new content coming to Netflix this December, there’s plenty of new TV series and films to keep you company, whether or not you fancy indulging in something Christmassy.

Of course, Netflix already has a fantastic collection of Christmas content (including some cracking festive originals), but this month sees the arrival of the third instalment of A Christmas Prince – the festive Netflix film series that continues to deliver more binge-able content with every year that passes.

And let’s not forget this month will see the arrival of The Witcher, the new fantasy adaptation being hailed the next Game of Thrones. Full of all the magic and monsters you’d expect from an inter-dimensional adventure epic, we can’t wait to see what this one has in store. 

This useful guide to all the best new content arriving on the platform in December is sure to get you excited for the month ahead (as if you weren’t already), so without further ado, here’s our pick of the titles to watch this month. 

  • A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

    Cast: Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, Alice Krige, Honor Kneafsey, Sarah Douglas.

    Returning to the fictional country of Aldovia, the third instalment of the A Christmas Prince film series will follow the story of Queen Amber and King Richard as they prepare for the arrival of their first baby. However, when the Queen and King of a neighbouring country arrive to renew a sacred peace treaty, the document is missing, and the couple start to fear the return of an ancient curse. It’s all the cheesy Christmas drama you could ever want. 

    Release date: 5 December 2019.

  • Marriage Story

    Cast: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Merritt Weaver.

    The latest film from Academy Award winner Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story is an incisive, up-close look at a marriage breaking up. Following the couple as they go through divorce proceedings on opposite sides of the country, Marriage Story explores the couple’s efforts to keep their son happy and comfortable while going through this transformative period.

    Release date: 6 December 2019.

  • The Witcher

    Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan.

    Netflix’s new fantasy epic has already been hailed the new Game of Thrones, so we’ve got high hopes for this new series. Adapted from the book of the same name Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher follows the story of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in society. 

    Many people may also be familiar with The Witcher game series, which originally popularised the book.

    Release date: 20 December 2019.

  • You Season Two

    New on Netflix December 2019: You Season Two.
    New on Netflix December 2019: You Season Two.

    Cast: Penn Badgley, Ambyr Childers, Victoria Pedretti.

    Hit psychological thriller You returns for its second season after a jam-packed first series filled with death, deceit and destruction. Continuing to follow the story of Joe Goldberg, season two sees him as he sets off on the run from his long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace and begins to develop a new obsession with a young woman called Love.

    Release date: 26 December 2019.

Images: Netflix

Lauren Geall

Stylist Daily