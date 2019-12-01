What to watch on Netflix in December 2019: the best new films and TV shows coming to the platform this month
- Lauren Geall
- Published
December is shaping up to be a good month on Netflix, with the arrival of new fantasy epic The Witcher and the third instalment of the Christmas film series A Christmas Prince. Here’s everything we’ve got to look forward to.
With so much going on over the Christmas period, it’s nice to take some time for yourself every once in a while. And thanks to all the new content coming to Netflix this December, there’s plenty of new TV series and films to keep you company, whether or not you fancy indulging in something Christmassy.
Of course, Netflix already has a fantastic collection of Christmas content (including some cracking festive originals), but this month sees the arrival of the third instalment of A Christmas Prince – the festive Netflix film series that continues to deliver more binge-able content with every year that passes.
And let’s not forget this month will see the arrival of The Witcher, the new fantasy adaptation being hailed the next Game of Thrones. Full of all the magic and monsters you’d expect from an inter-dimensional adventure epic, we can’t wait to see what this one has in store.
This useful guide to all the best new content arriving on the platform in December is sure to get you excited for the month ahead (as if you weren’t already), so without further ado, here’s our pick of the titles to watch this month.
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Marriage Story
The Witcher
You Season Two
Cast: Penn Badgley, Ambyr Childers, Victoria Pedretti.
Hit psychological thriller You returns for its second season after a jam-packed first series filled with death, deceit and destruction. Continuing to follow the story of Joe Goldberg, season two sees him as he sets off on the run from his long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace and begins to develop a new obsession with a young woman called Love.
Release date: 26 December 2019.
