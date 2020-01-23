What to watch on Netflix? This new podcast will help you choose the best series and films

What’s the best thing on Netflix right now? Listen to this podcast to hear the people behind the shows give you their recommendations on their favourite documentaries, drama series and films.

Have you seen Cheer yet? How about the latest true crime series? Do you still need to catch up with Unbelievable? Don’t even talked to us if you can’t give a full review on Sex Education. (Only joking… kinda.) Netflix is fast becoming the reason for yet another “to-do” list for TV and entertainment lovers. Just as you start one new series, another for an equally amazing show or documentary is announced. Although there are obviously much bigger things to worry about in life, it can be pretty overwhelming and annoying when it comes sitting down for a bit of Netflix and chill. Deciding on what to play can often take longer than the episode itself.

The eternal question it: what exactly should I be watching on Netflix right now?

Now, the TV streaming heavens have heard your prayers and delivered an answer in the form of a podcast. Hosted by Dotty (BBC Radio 1xtra) and streaming TV guru Jamie East, What to Watch on Netflix features the stars and creators of Netflix’s biggest shows and movies. The discussion between hosts and guests won’t just delve into the making of these Netflix hits: it will also explore the burning issues which make them among the most talked about films and TV in the UK. Each episode will offer a rundown of weekly key releases coming up on Netflix, and the stars will share what they are enjoying on the streaming sevice right now.

What to watch on Netflix: episode one includes The Laundromat with Meryl Streep.

In episode one, which was launched on 22 January, Dotty sits down with the people behind the multi-award nominated The Two Popes. Pope Francis actor Jonathan Pryce is a guest along with writer Antony McCarten, producer Tracey Seaward and director Fernando Meirelles. Aside from some glimpses behind the scenes of one of Netflix’s most talked about films of the year so far (they discuss the Vatican’s reaction to the film), they also talk about what they’re enjoying watching. These include: The End of the F***ing World, Call My Agent, Before the Flood, The Crown and The Laundromat. A new episode will also be released this Friday (24 January) featuring interviews with Robert De Niro, who is taught how to watch his epic film, The Irishman, as a mini-series, and Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach. What to Watch on Netflix: episode one

New episodes of What to Watch on Netflix will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

