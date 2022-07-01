11 women on the thing they like most about themselves
It’s about time we celebrated the small yet mighty parts of ourselves that make us who we are.
I’d wage a bet that there’s not a single person who doesn’t have a complicated relationship with themselves.
“Self-love” isn’t always as easy as the songs and Pinterest quotes make it out to be. Instead, it often begins in small gestures, a recognition of the things that truly make us who we are, and the parts of ourselves we’re most proud of.
To spread a bit of much needed positivity, Stylist asked 11 women what they liked most about themselves. This is what they said.
“I give good advice”
“I like that I give good advice. Empathy comes naturally and it makes me happy when I can support people around me with helpful advice.”
Chloe, 27
“I would do anything for my friends”
“My favourite thing about myself is that I see my friends as my family and would do anything for them”
Molly, 24
“I love my smile”
“I love my smile and how my eyes light up when I smile. I don’t know how to suppress my emotions so my smile always shows true pleasure on my face.”
Paulomi, 42
“I always find a solution”
“The thing I like most about myself is my resilience – I always find a solution to my problems.”
Caroline, 34
“I’m embracing my disability”
“I like that I am finally embracing my wonky leg and disability.”
Victoria, 37
“I love my optimism”
“I love my optimism. I don’t let things get me down and I always try to find a fix for something. Everyone always says how optimistic I am and I think there’s always a way to look at things in a different, positive way.”
Penny, 36
“I love to find humour in the little things”
“One of the things I like the most about myself is my sense of humour. I love to find humour in the little things and have a laugh and it’s definitely one of the traits I like most about myself!”
Leah, 29
“I seize every opportunity”
“What I like most about myself is my love of life! I seize every opportunity to have different experiences, meet new people, live a life I love, one that is aligned with my beliefs and values, and one that I can be proud of, no regrets.”
Nic, 43
“I make people feel seen”
“I always remember people’s important dates (interviews, anniversaries, fun things) and it (I hope) makes them feel seen.”
Amy, 24
“I get shit sorted”
“I am really good in a crisis. Not a light, jokey crisis, but a serious crisis. If something goes badly wrong, you absolutely bet I will be on hand to keep everyone calm, look after them, deliver home-cooked meals, come and sit with you and get shit sorted.”
Kat, 39
“I believe everything is possible”
“The thing I like most about myself is the fact I am not afraid of my dreams – they’re never too big. I believe everything is possible and I can live the life I dream of.”
Amanda, 45
Images: Getty