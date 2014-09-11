What you really should be eating before and after your workout

What to eat before and after swimming?

Before: Turns out, the rule of waiting an hour after eating before you swim is true. “When we exercise blood flow is directed away from the stomach and into the muscles – thus no digestion can take place. If there is undigested food in the stomach, it can lead to gastric distress,” says Renee. She recommends having a snack, rather than a meal, before swimming. “A banana and pot of fruit yoghurt an hour before is good, or if time is short, then you could use a sports drink. Drink 200-300ml prior to your swim session.

During: You may not notice it while you are gliding through the water, but you do lose a lot of fluids when you swim. Therefore, Renee suggests finishing the sports drink while you swim or immediately after to top up any lost nutrients and making sure you’re keeping hydrated.

After: Fruit is an amazing post-swim snack as they are a source of fast digesting carbs and packed full of nutrients.