Let’s get real for a second: the build-up to Christmas is often better than the main event.

From the Christmas light switch-ons throughout November and the ice rink trips with friends to the magic of opening your advent calendar (or five) everyday, there’s something pretty special about that build-up of excitement and celebration before the big day comes.

And arguably one of the best things about that period before (and after) the day itself is the incredible selection of TV available for us to enjoy. Whatever you fancy, there’s something for everyone to curl up in front of during the festive season.