Christmas TV 2019: All the incredible film and TV specials we’re looking forward to this December
- Lauren Geall
With Gavin & Stacey returning to our screens for an incredible Christmas special and a brand new adaptation of Judith Kerr’s classic children’s book The Tiger Who Came To Tea, we’ve got a lot to look forward to this December.
Let’s get real for a second: the build-up to Christmas is often better than the main event.
From the Christmas light switch-ons throughout November and the ice rink trips with friends to the magic of opening your advent calendar (or five) everyday, there’s something pretty special about that build-up of excitement and celebration before the big day comes.
And arguably one of the best things about that period before (and after) the day itself is the incredible selection of TV available for us to enjoy. Whatever you fancy, there’s something for everyone to curl up in front of during the festive season.
That’s why this list of all the best Christmas TV will be your shining light throughout the festive period, giving you all the information you need to catch the best films, TV and specials of Christmas 2019. As it’s still early days we don’t have all the information yet, but keep watching this space for more details on dates, times and trailers – plus all the new announcements you need to know.
So without further ado, here’s Stylist’s pick of all the specials, series and films you need to catch for December 2019: get ready for some serious festive vibes.
Best Christmas TV on the BBC
BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2019
Who is hosting BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2019?
Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan.
Where and when can I watch BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2019?
BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2019 will broadcast live from Aberdeen on 15 December on BBC One and BBC One HD.
What do we know about BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2019 so far?
The annual awards ceremony will be held in Aberdeen this year, with categories including Team of the Year, the Lifetime Achievement Award and, of course, the Sports Personality of the Year. Thanks to a big year in sport – think the Lionesses at the Women’s World Cup and England’s incredible victory at the Cricket World Cup – it really is anyone’s game.
Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special
Who is in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special?
Ruth Jones, James Corden, Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman.
Where and when can I watch the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special?
The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special will be broadcast on Christmas Day on BBC One.
What do we know about the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special so far?
One thing’s for certain: we’re extremely excited, and have been ever since the special was announced in May earlier this year. The cast were pictured filming in Wales in July, and Ruth Jones has since confirmed the one-hour episode is ready to go. We haven’t got any plot details just as yet, but Larry Lamb has said fans will get “everything they want” from the reunion, so that’s enough to keep us going for now.
A Christmas Carol
Worzel Gummidge
Who is in Worzel Gummidge?
Mackenzie Crook, Michael Palin, Zoë Wanamaker, Steve Pemberton, Vicki Pepperdine, Thierry Wickens and India Brown.
Where and when can I watch Worzel Gummidge?
We don’t have any confirmed dates yet, but we do know the two hour-long films will be broadcast sometime during the 2019 Christmas period on BBC One.
What do we know about Worzel Gummidge so far?
2019’s Worzel Gummidge is a reboot of the classic Jon Pertwee children’s sitcom about a scarecrow who comes to life and befriends the local children. The third adaptation of the classic children’s books by Barbara Euphan Todd, the latest series will follow the story of lively scarecrow Worzel Gummidge as he comes to life and gains the trust of local children Susan and John.
The Snail And The Whale
Who is in The Snail And The Whale?
Rob Brydon, Sally Hawkins, Cariad Lloyd and Dame Diana Rigg.
Where and when can I watch The Snail And The Whale?
We don’t have any confirmed dates yet, but we do know this festival special will come to BBC One at some point during the 2019 Christmas period.
What do we know about The Snail And The Whale so far?
The Snail And The Whale is an animated adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s classic children’s book, which follows the story of a tiny snail who longs to see the world – and ends up hitching a ride on the tail of a humpback whale.
Mimi And The Mountain Dragon
Who is in Mimi And The Mountain Dragon?
Mimi And The Mountain Dragon will feature an introductory narration by Sir Michael Morpurgo.
Where and when can I watch Mimi And The Mountain Dragon?
We don’t have any confirmed dates yet, but we do know that the one-off special will air on BBC One during the 2019 Christmas period.
What do we know about Mimi And The Mountain Dragon so far?
The 2D animated adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s children book has been described as an “enchanting mix of music and storytelling” by the director of BBC content Charlotte Moore. The story follows a young girl called Mimi who travels through a blizzard to return a baby dragon to it’s mother, and will be accompanied by classical music in an original score by Oscar award-winning composer Rachel Portman.
Call The Midwife
Who is in Call The Midwife?
Miriam Margolyes, Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Fenella Woolgar, Ella Bruccoleri, Helen George, Laura Main, Leonie Elliot, Stephen McGann, Jennifer Kirby, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Max Macmillan, Trevor Cooper, Georgia Glen and Daniel Laurie.
Where and when can I watch Call The Midwife?
We don’t have any confirmed dates yet, but we do know series nine of Call The Midwife will begin with the show’s Christmas special at the end of 2019, with the remaining seven episodes will air in early 2020.
What do we know about Call The Midwife so far?
This year’s episode will follow the midwives as they take a journey to the Outer Hebrides to help the region’s isolated residents.
Death Comes At The End
Who is in Death Comes At The End?
Casting information has yet to be announced, but we do know it will be Vanity Fair’s scriptwriter Gwyneth Hughes will be adapting Agatha Christie’s novel for the TV.
Where and when can I watch Death Comes At The End?
We don’t have any confirmed dates yet, but the BBC has previously said the adaptation will air on BBC One in 2019.
What do we know about Death Comes At The End so far?
Not much, really. The adaptation of Agatha Christie’s book of the same name is about a murder mystery set in Ancient Egypt – and it’s expected to be a three-part drama.
Martin’s Close
Who is in Martin’s Close?
Peter Capaldi, Wilf Scolding, Sara Crowe, James Holmes, Simon Williams, Elliot Levey and Fisayo Akinade.
Where and when can I watch Martin’s Close?
We don’t have any confirmed dates yet, but we do know the one-off 30-minute drama will air this Christmas on BBC Four.
What do we know about Martin’s Close?
Martin’s Close is an adaptation of the book of the same name by M.R. James. The chilling ghost story follows the story of John Martin (Wilf Scolding) who has been accused of murdering a young girl. The hitch? She’s been seen since her so-called ‘death’…
Best Christmas TV on Channel 4
The Tiger Who Came To Tea
Who is in The Tiger Who Came To Tea?
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tamsin Greig, David Walliams, David Oyelowo, Paul Whitehouse, Clara Ross. Robbie Williams sings the theme tune, Hey Tiger!
Where and when can I watch The Tiger Who Came To Tea?
We don’t have any confirmed dates yet, but we do know the 30-minute special will air on Channel 4 this Christmas.
What do we know about The Tiger Who Came To Tea so far?
The adaptation of Judith Kerr’s beloved children’s book of the same name comes after the iconic author passed away earlier this year, and the one-off special will partly commemorate her life and work. The Tiger Who Came To Tea follows the story of a young girl called Sophie (Clara Ross), whose afternoon tea is disrupted by a friendly but greedy tiger.
The Great Christmas Bake Off
Who is in The Great Christmas Bake Off?
Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
Where and when can I watch The Great Christmas Bake Off?
We don’t have any confirmed dates yet, but we do know the 75-minute special will air on Channel 4 this Christmas.
What do we know about The Great Christmas Bake Off so far?
The first of Channel 4’s festive baking treats comes in the form of The Great Christmas Bake Off, which will see contestants from previous seasons compete to take home the coveted title of Christmas Star baker.
Featuring Tom and Yan from 2017’s competition and Briony and Terry from 2018, the bakers will compete in some suitably festive baking challenges, and be played out by a performance from British rock band Status Quo as they perform Rockin All Over The World.
The Great Festive Bake Off
Who is in The Great Festive Bake Off?
Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney will compete, alongside the usual presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
Where and when can I watch The Great Festive Bake Off?
We don’t have any confirmed dates yet, but we do know the 75-minute special will air on Channel 4 to celebrate the New Year.
What do we know about The Great Festive Bake Off so far?
The second Christmas bake off special will see the cast of Derry Girls take to the tent to test their baking prowess. Airing just in time for the New Year, this special will see Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney compete for the title of Star Baker with some New Year themed creations.
The episode will see in the New Year with London’s Community Gospel Choir.
