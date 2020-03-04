It’s been a long time coming, but WhatsApp is finally getting the feature we’ve all been waiting for: dark mode.

The tool, expected to launch in the next few days, inverts the colours of your screen to create a darker theme for messaging in the dark.

WhatsApp said it focused on two key areas during the development of this technology:

Readability – “We wanted to use colours that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively.”

– “We wanted to use colours that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively.” Information hierarchy – “We wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen. We did this by using colour and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out.”

What are the benefits of WhatsApp dark mode?

A spokesperson for WhatsApp said: “It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room, too.”