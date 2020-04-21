In the world of WhatsApp, the presence of a full stop seemingly indicates hostility and barely-restrained rage.

Don’t believe me? Then consider this exchange:

Is that OK with you?

Yeah

… versus:

Is that OK with you?

Yeah.

That full stop is so much more than a full stop. It’s a cry for help. It’s a reminder that they have feelings, and you have trodden all over them. That actually, no, everything is not OK with them. That they will never be OK again, probably.

It’s not just me who thinks so, either. Indeed, linguist Gretchen McCulloch, who wrote the book Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language, recently issued a warning that ending a sentence with a full stop is rude and aggressive.

“If a person uses a full stop all the time, it’s fine,” she said. “But if a person that doesn’t usually end their sentences with a full stop uses one, then it’s fair for someone to conclude that perhaps that person is mad at you.”

McCulloch added (via The Telegraph): “Because the minimum thing necessary to send is the message itself, anything additional you include can take on an additional interpretation.”