There are two types of people in this world. Ever since texting first became a thing and we were given the ability to talk to someone without actually having to look them in the eyes, there has been a divide between these two groups: those who text back, and those who don’t.

As you can probably tell from the headline of this article, I (regretfully) fall into that second group. I am a self-confessed rubbish replier – if I could add an out-of-office to my phone which would tell all of my friends to expect a reply within five-seven working days, I would.

It isn’t always this way – every so often, I’ll have days when I decide I’m leaving my bad replying gene in the past, that I am going to be one of those friends whose inbox isn’t full of unopened messages. But even when I find myself in one of those moods, I know it won’t be long before I’m back to my old tricks.