Of course, there are lots of things that aren’t right. One look at the news or a few minutes of letting your mind wander across the stats of people who have lost their lives, worries for the economy or job prospects for the future could all bring down your mood and effect your mental health.

Though these are all very real threats, I’ve instinctively known that what I’ve been feeling has been less about the big things and more a sense of mourning for sweet spots of joy that make my life what it is. Like my little torch of optimism is slowly extinguishing.

Today I realised exactly what I’ve been missing and why it’s so important. You see, although we don’t really know when it will be safe to enjoy theatre shows, bars and hotel stays again, me and my partner fantasised for fun about what we do with our first weekend entirely free of lockdown restrictions.

As we talked we became quicker and more feverish in our exclamations, reeling off where we’d go and what it would be like. This glimmer of having something to look forward to sent an excited tickle down my spine, making me realise that it’s this exact feeling I have been missing.