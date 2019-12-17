This is when most people start to feel Christmassy, according to science

There are two types of people in the world: those who have been fighting the urge to watch Christmas movies since the clocks turned back and those who yet to have their first mince pie of the season.

But when should the Christmas jovialities begin? Well, according to new research, you can officially start celebrating Christmas as of today.

In a study of over 1,000 people in the UK, the 17 December has been voted the most popular date to begin getting in the festive mood.

If you’re among those who have been blaring Christmas tunes since mid-November and frankly consider today – a mere eight days before the big day – far too late, you’ll be shocked to learn that 1 in 8 people say they would rather not celebrate at all and skip Christmas day altogether.