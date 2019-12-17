This is when most people start to feel Christmassy, according to science
Eve Crosbie
- Published
When should the Christmas jovialities begin? According to new research, you can officially start celebrating Christmas as of today.
There are two types of people in the world: those who have been fighting the urge to watch Christmas movies since the clocks turned back and those who yet to have their first mince pie of the season.
But when should the Christmas jovialities begin? Well, according to new research, you can officially start celebrating Christmas as of today.
In a study of over 1,000 people in the UK, the 17 December has been voted the most popular date to begin getting in the festive mood.
If you’re among those who have been blaring Christmas tunes since mid-November and frankly consider today – a mere eight days before the big day – far too late, you’ll be shocked to learn that 1 in 8 people say they would rather not celebrate at all and skip Christmas day altogether.
According to the study from Protectivity, there can often be a feeling of obligation during the festive period to spend time with relatives who maybe don’t share your values and politics, resulting in a third of Brits (27%) stating that they would rather just spend their Christmas day amongst their closest friends and away from their family.
However, it’s important to remember that the festive period is not for everyone. From travelling and planning to the seemingly endless partying, Christmas can be a stressful time of year. And if you suffer from a mental health condition, it can be especially difficult.
On top of these societal pressures, there’s also the cost of Christmas to consider. Nearly half of those surveyed (42%) admit they have gone into debt as a result of their Christmas spending, splashing out an average £218.
Given the financial stress that this can cause, it comes as no surprise that a third of Brits (32%) stated they would themselves prefer to receive money over physical gifts such as fashion and jewellery this Christmas.
“Christmas can be an expensive and stressful time for many people, from feeling financially stressed to general anxiety on buying presents and not having enough time for yourself,” those who conducted the study commented.
“It’s important for people to try and enjoy all the hospitality, events and festivity as much as they can but ensuring they are taking time for themselves whilst off work to unwind.”
That’s something we can all cheers to, whether you’re celebrating Christmas or not.
