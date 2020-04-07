If you had the flu, or had fallen and broken your ankle in the morning, you would take the day off work.

Your manager would hear the panicked pain in your voice, mark off the absence as scheduled, and you would get your physical illness or infirmity treated so you were fit to return to work. After all, if you came in with the flu, you would not be productive; you’d make silly mistakes; you’d be even more exhausted in the evening and it would take you longer to get better.

Mental health is not treated the same way as physical health, even though it has arguably more effect on you than a cold does. A cold is generally gone within a week, but poor mental health will not go away unless something is done to treat it.

So when working out if you should take a day off for your mental health, first you need to work out if you just need a day to rest and get back to the top of your game or if the issue is ongoing, and needs to be sorted out so you don’t need another mental health day sooner rather than later.