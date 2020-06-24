Life

Cinemas reopening: these are the films showing across England this year

Hollie Richardson
when are cinemas reopening

Cinemas are reopening across England from 4 July – here’s everything you need to know.

With Boris Johnson continuing to ease lockdown restrictions, it has now been confirmed that cinemas in England can reopen from 4 July. 

As part of his update on the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister announced the reopening of pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and libraries. However, plenty of safety measures are being put in place, which means things will be very different. 

So what does this mean for the great cinema experience? And what exactly will we be able to watch on the big screen throughout the rest of 2020?

How will cinemas operate from 4 July?

Showcase Cinemas will be opening its doors on 4 July, while Vue, Cineworld and Picturehouse are reopening on 10 July.  Odeon, Curzon and Everyman are yet to confirm reopening dates.

According to a BBC report, safety measures will look like this:

  • Socially distanced seating, with people from different households sitting apart, and with a limited capacity in each screen.
  • Staggered start and finished times to avoid congestion in foyers.
  • Hand sanitisers.
  • Extra cleaning and staff training.

Showcase Cinemas has also shared a video to show the precautions they are taking, including asking guests and staff wearing face masks.

What films will be playing in cinemas?

The big new film releases scheduled for July include:

10 July: Proxima – Eva Green is the only woman in an astronaut training programme, where Matt Dillon is a fellow astronaut.

17 July: Unhinged – a true tale of the ultimate road rage, Russell Crowe goes on the trail of a mother who dared to sound her horn at him.

24 July: Mulan – Disney’s live action remake of the 1998 animation about the suppressed girl who becomes a warrior. 

31 July: Tenet – John David Washington has to prevent World War Three in this hotly anticipated Christopher Nolan blockbuster.

cinema reopening
Cinemas reopening: Eva Green stars in Proxima, which is due for release in July.

Cinemas will also show a selection of classic films, with Vue announcing it will play Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Christopher Nolan’s Inception for its 10th anniversary.

Later on in the year, if cinemas do’t close again due to a second wave, these are the films expected to be released: 

4 September: A Quiet Place Part II

16 September: The King’s Man 

2 October: Wonder Woman 1984

28 October: Black Widow

12 November: No Time To Die

20 November: Soul 

