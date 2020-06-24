With Boris Johnson continuing to ease lockdown restrictions, it has now been confirmed that cinemas in England can reopen from 4 July.

As part of his update on the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister announced the reopening of pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and libraries. However, plenty of safety measures are being put in place, which means things will be very different.

So what does this mean for the great cinema experience? And what exactly will we be able to watch on the big screen throughout the rest of 2020?