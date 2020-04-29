Where was Normal People filmed? Take a virtual road trip around Ireland

Sligo, Ireland

Marianne and Connell live in County Sligo on Ireland’s northwestern coast. The real town of Tubbercurry was used as the set of the fictional town of Carricklea. The beautiful beach scenes were shot on Streedagh Beach, with the mountainous Ben Bulben providing the backdrop.

The New Year’s Eve scene was filmed at Brennan’s Pub. Speaking about the importance of using local sets, director Lenny Abrahamson told Tourism Ireland: “We shot in this absolutely gorgeous pub, run by a brother and sister, really unchanged, I would say for decades. That was very magical. It’s a particularly special experience to go to a genuine Irish pub, and I’m glad we got to put that one on film.”