Desperate for something new to watch during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown? Once again, Netflix has you covered with a high-octane drama from Álex Pina. As in, yes, the creative genius behind the smash-hit global phenomenon La Case de Papel aka Money Heist. We’re talking, of course, about White Lines. And, even though the show isn’t available to stream yet, people are already dubbing it the TV hit of the summer. With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about the series.

What’s the plot of Netflix’s White Lines? Written by Pina, this twisted drama divides its attention between Manchester and the Balearic Islands to bring us a satisfyingly twisted tale of sun, sea, sex, drugs smuggling, and murder most foul. “When the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister, Zoe Walker, returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened,” reads Netflix’s official plot synopsis, which notes that the show is split into two distinct timelines.

It continues to explain that Zoe’s investigation “will lead her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.” Is there a trailer for Netflix’s White Lines? Of course. And, featuring dreamy Balearic landscapes, slow-motion violence, and an inflatable banana filled to the brim with cocaine, it pretty much sets the tone for this high-octane show perfectly. Check it out:

Who makes up the cast of Netflix’s White Lines? There are a lot of familiar faces to look out for in White Lines, not least of all The Inbetweeners’ Laura Haddock, who takes the lead as Zoe. Here are just a few of the names to keep in mind when you settle down to watch the show for yourself… Tom Rhys Harries as Axel Walker

Marta Milans as Kika Calafat

Juan Diego Bottoas Oriol Calafat

Pedro Casablanc as Andreu Calafat

Belen Lopez as Conchita Calafat

Nuno Lopes as Boxer

Daniel Mays as Marcus

Laurence Fox as David

Angela Griffin as Anna What has Laura Haddock said about her role in Netflix’s White Lines? “It was a treat reading the scripts,” Haddock recently said, during an interview with NME. “I’d just finished watching Money Heist, and I just love how Pina’s brain works. His character crafting, his story arcs – they’re incredible.”

The actor, who also acts as the show’s main narrator, added: “It’s mad, entertaining and super-high octane but it’s also rooted in emotional truth. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.” How many episodes of Netflix’s White Lines will there be? The show is split into 10 episodes. And, while a second season has yet to be confirmed, the show’s creators have said that its non-linear narrative leaves the door open for more episodes. When will White Lines be available to stream on Netflix? White Lines will be released on Netflix on Friday 15 May 2020. You can find out more about the show, as well as all the new TV and films coming to Netflix in May 2020, here.

