Álex Pina will be creating season 2 of White Lines

The man behind acclaimed Spanish crime series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel in Spanish) will continue to take the reigns for season two of White Lines. Pina teamed up with Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff , executive producers of The Crown, to bring season one’s powerhouse concept to life. Netflix snapped it up from the creators’ first meeting together, and now they’re on a roll.

““It’s a real achievement [to work together],” Harries tells Deadline.com. “It demonstrates that you can make shows for the Spanish and English speaking audiences without any compromises.”

White Lines season 2 will still be filmed on location

Part of the appeal of White Lines is that it lays out a series of sunny, sepia-tinted Ibizan landscapes that chime perfectly with the lockdown wanderlust we all feel right now.

“Shows full of sunshine, full of light, full of beautiful landscapes are always important,” producer Harries says. “[…] People can’t go to the Balearic Islands right now and this is the next best thing.”